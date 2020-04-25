Timothee Chalamet & Lily-Rose Depp Have Split

Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp have called it quits on their relationship. The 24-year-old Oscar-nominated actor dated Lily-Rose, 20, for over a year. News of their relationship broke back in October 2018, but it's not clear when things ended. Timothee was interviewed for the May 2020 issue of British Vogue and it says in the [...]


