Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Timothee Chalamet & Lily-Rose Depp Have Split

Timothee Chalamet & Lily-Rose Depp Have Split

Just Jared Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Timothee Chalamet and Lily-Rose Depp have called it quits on their relationship. The 24-year-old Oscar-nominated actor dated Lily-Rose, 20, for over a year. News of their relationship broke back in October 2018, but it’s not clear when things ended. Timothee was interviewed for the May 2020 issue of British Vogue and it says in the [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.