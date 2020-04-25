Global  

'Price Is Right' Announcer George Gray Suffers Three Heart Attacks

Just Jared Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
George Gray, the announcer on the game show The Price Is Right, is currently in the hospital after suffering three heart attacks this week. The 53-year-old television personality woke up with chest pains on early Monday morning and his wife called 911 after his condition deteriorated, according to TMZ. George suffered his first heart attack [...]
