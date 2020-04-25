Global  

Anderson Cooper Tears Up While Interviewing Woman Whose Husband Died of Coronavirus at 32

Just Jared Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Anderson Cooper had an emotional moment on-air on Friday night (April 24) while interviewing Katie Coelho, who lost her husband to coronavirus this week. Jonathan Coelho passed away at 32 and left behind a heartbreaking note for his family on his phone before his death. “I love you guys with all my heart and you’ve [...]
