Post Malone Pays Tribute To Nirvana With Fundraiser Concert + Raises Millions

Texas superstar Post Malone is here to rock out while making a difference. Last night, he held a live concert to benefit the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund while playing tracks from the iconic rock group Nirvana. Post Malone Rocks Out To Make A Difference Former Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker joined him, and […]



