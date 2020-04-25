Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Post Malone Pays Tribute To Nirvana With Fundraiser Concert + Raises Millions

Post Malone Pays Tribute To Nirvana With Fundraiser Concert + Raises Millions

SOHH Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Post Malone Pays Tribute To Nirvana With Fundraiser Concert + Raises MillionsTexas superstar Post Malone is here to rock out while making a difference. Last night, he held a live concert to benefit the United Nations Foundation’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund while playing tracks from the iconic rock group Nirvana. Post Malone Rocks Out To Make A Difference Former Blink-182 drummer Travis Barker joined him, and […]

The post Post Malone Pays Tribute To Nirvana With Fundraiser Concert + Raises Millions appeared first on .
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video - Published
News video: Post Malone to perform digital concert of Nirvana covers

Post Malone to perform digital concert of Nirvana covers 00:35

 Post Malone is set to entertain fans in self-isolation by performing a virtual concert full of Nirvana covers.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

4hhteam

4hiphop Post Malone Pays Tribute To Nirvana With Fundraiser Concert + Raises Millions - Texas superstar Post Malone is here… https://t.co/bMK0zs0CWw 22 minutes ago

One_News_Page

One News Page Post Malone Pays Tribute To Nirvana With Fundraiser Concert + Raises Millions: https://t.co/alKt7b7GLI 35 minutes ago

none_other

'Ŗǭǹa Ďőƌʛịи' RT @sohh: Post Malone Pays Tribute To Nirvana With Fundraiser Concert + Raises Millions https://t.co/BX87gWoXZz https://t.co/Y9ThejmEMA 1 hour ago

sohh

SOHH Post Malone Pays Tribute To Nirvana With Fundraiser Concert + Raises Millions https://t.co/BX87gWoXZz https://t.co/Y9ThejmEMA 1 hour ago

stockexchange

Stock Exchange RT @nytimes: In this weekend’s live streaming highlights, stars sing Sondheim, Post Malone pays tribute to Nirvana and the Grateful Dead ar… 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.