Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Katherine Schwarzenegger Is Pregnant, Expecting a Baby with Husband Chris Pratt!

Katherine Schwarzenegger Is Pregnant, Expecting a Baby with Husband Chris Pratt!

Just Jared Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Exciting news for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger! The 30-year-old author is pregnant with the couple’s first child together. They have been married since June 8 of last year and this will be the second child for Chris, 40. Chris is the father of seven-year-old Jack with his ex-wife Anna Faris. This is an exciting [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wibbitz - Bang Entertainment - Published
News video: Katherine Schwarzenegger: Constant communication is key in marriage

Katherine Schwarzenegger: Constant communication is key in marriage 01:03

 Katherine Schwarzenegger: Constant communication is key in a marriage The author is married to 'Guardians of the Galaxy' actor Chris Pratt and she has revealed they are both "big communicators", something which she says is the "most amazing gift" you can have in a relationship. Speaking to Amy...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

najwahamin_

corona come here RT @thisisinsider: 10 months after getting married, Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are expecting their first child together. http… 35 seconds ago

Kathalyn1

Kathy Howard🖤🖤🖤🖤 RT @enews: We are over the moon for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger, who are pregnant with their first child together! 😍 https://t… 1 minute ago

anas_erindra

Anas Erindra Putri RT @harpersbazaarus: Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt Are Expecting Their First Baby Together https://t.co/N2p0IfxJ4v 2 minutes ago

PabloJosMata1

Pablo José Mata 👀💭🦀1️⃣🤔 RT @people: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting First Child Together https://t.co/RrC7apb5CS 6 minutes ago

medianewsnow

Media News Now Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting First Child Together https://t.co/kc05NvtZLd 11 minutes ago

presenceoftish

Patricia Henshaw RT @TMZ: Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting First Child Together https://t.co/DIO52xdXNI 12 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.