Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Arnold Schwarzenegger goes for a ride on his bike on Saturday morning (April 25) in Brentwood, Calif. Some exciting news for Arnold was made public that same day – he is going to be a grandpa! Arnold‘s daughter Katherine Schwarzenegger is pregnant and expecting her first child with her husband Chris Pratt. This is going [...] 👓 View full article