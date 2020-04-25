Global  

Tom Hanks & Rita Wilson Will Donate Blood to Help Develop Coronavirus Vaccine

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are doing their part to help researchers get one step closer to making the coronavirus vaccine. The two-time Oscar-winning actor says that he and Rita are going to donate their blood and plasma. “A lot of the questions [are] what do we do now? Is there something we can do? [...]
