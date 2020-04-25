Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Riverdale's Jordan Connor Competes On 'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race'! (Photos)

Riverdale's Jordan Connor Competes On 'RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race'! (Photos)

Just Jared Jr Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Jordan Connor got dressed up in drag for the first time on RuPaul’s Secret Celebrity Drag Race! The 28-year-old Riverdale actor was mentored by All Stars 3 winner Trixie Mattel, and his drag name was Babykins LaRoux. Competing against Jordan were Younger‘s Nico Tortorella and comedian Jermaine Fowler, with other mentors Monet X Change and [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: WatchMojo - Published
News video: Every Single Upcoming Drag Race Season & Spinoff

Every Single Upcoming Drag Race Season & Spinoff 13:09

 Buckle up for every single “Drag Race” season and spin-off in 2020 and beyond. For this list, we’ll be looking at all the shows related to “RuPaul’s Drag Race” that are either currently airing, aired recently, or in development.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

justjaredjr

Just Jared Jr. #Riverdale actor @thejordanconnor competed on #CelebDragRace and you have to see his look!! https://t.co/zeeoRD8hb6 3 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.