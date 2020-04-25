Al Pacino Turns 80 Today (April 25) - See His Latest Photos! Saturday, 25 April 2020 ( 25 minutes ago )

It’s a big day for Al Pacino – it’s his 80th birthday! The Oscar-winning actor was born on April 25, 1940 and he has been acting for more than 50 years. Pacino made his acting debut in an episode of the TV series N.Y.P.D. in 1968 and he got his big break in the 1972 [...] 👓 View full article

