Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Al Pacino Turns 80 Today (April 25) - See His Latest Photos!

Al Pacino Turns 80 Today (April 25) - See His Latest Photos!

Just Jared Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
It’s a big day for Al Pacino – it’s his 80th birthday! The Oscar-winning actor was born on April 25, 1940 and he has been acting for more than 50 years. Pacino made his acting debut in an episode of the TV series N.Y.P.D. in 1968 and he got his big break in the 1972 [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

_ShattaBandle

Shatta Bandle Al Pacino Turns 80 Today (April 25) – See His Latest Photos! https://t.co/lFRiVZozni https://t.co/nokUk6n4I4 2 minutes ago

DailyNewsGhana

Kim Kardashian Al Pacino Turns 80 Today (April 25) – See His Latest Photos! https://t.co/vpbBqYABvk https://t.co/bLSPfEX9wm 2 minutes ago

GlobbalConnect

Global Connect+ Al Pacino Turns 80 Today (April 25) – See His Latest Photos! https://t.co/uNTxgRfq6g https://t.co/3BvXiROE2M 2 minutes ago

paxomnibus

クリス・スネイク・プリスケン RT @JustJared: Today is Al Pacino's 80th birthday - see what the legendary actor has been up to lately! https://t.co/YfCaqWUXOz 4 minutes ago

JustJared

JustJared.com Today is Al Pacino's 80th birthday - see what the legendary actor has been up to lately! https://t.co/YfCaqWUXOz 6 minutes ago

Alpha1Media

Alpha1Media™ Happy Birthday Al Pacino, the iconic American actor, who turns 80 today on April 25, 2020.… https://t.co/T56138tADt 5 hours ago

ChristiadiV

Christiadi Vietnanto Happy Birthday to the legendary Al Pacino who turns 80 today (born April 25,1940). Hope you have a wonderful birthd… https://t.co/yITurFHzX1 11 hours ago

ronniehowlett3

ronnie cassol RT @KalendariumP: Happy Birthday to AL PACINO who turns 80 today, April 25, 2020. https://t.co/cxb8Iq4lsI #AlPacino https://t.co/3uvVnGstQr 14 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.