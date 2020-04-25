Global  

Mister Rogers Advised Officer Clemmons Actor to Not Come Out as Gay

Just Jared Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Francois Clemmons, the actor who played Officer Clemmons on Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood, is opening up about his coming out experience and why Fred Rogers told him to stay in the closet. The 75-year-old actor is releasing a new memoir and he writes about the day he was called into Fred‘s office. He says that Fred [...]
