Katherine Schwarzenegger & Chris Pratt Go for Bike Ride Before Pregnancy News is Revealed

Just Jared Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are staying calm amid their exciting news! The 30-year-old author and mom-to-be and the 40-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy actor went for an afternoon bike ride on Saturday (April 25) in Brentwood, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chris Pratt Chris covered his face with an American flag [...]
Credit: Bang Media World - Published
News video: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger expecting first child?

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger expecting first child? 00:52

 Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are reportedly expecting their first child.

