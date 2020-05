Meet The Men Vying For Clare Crawley’s Heart On ‘The Bachelorette’ Move over Peter Weber! It’s time to embrace the new “Bachelorette”, Clare Crawley. ET Canada breaks down everything you need to know about the 32 men that are vying for the heart of the season 16..

The Bachelor Recap: Victoria F Goes Home & The Women Tell All | The Bach Chat 🌹



It's the Women Tell All on The Bachelor this week! We start off with Victoria F getting sent home, and Madison and Hannah Ann get the final roses. Then, onto the drama with the ladies from Peter's.. Credit: WatchMojo Duration: 14:29 Published on March 4, 2020