Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > CNN Gives Total Pass to 6 Year-Old Who Asks About Drinking Soap to Kill Coronavirus on Sesame Street Town Hall

CNN Gives Total Pass to 6 Year-Old Who Asks About Drinking Soap to Kill Coronavirus on Sesame Street Town Hall

Mediaite Saturday, 25 April 2020 ()
CNN has made blistering hay over President Donald Trump's suggestion that scientists study the ingestion of disinfectants to treat the coronavirus, but gave a total pass to 6 year-old Bryce when she asked the exact same question during a CNN/Sesame Street town hall.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SharkRadioNet

Shark Radio Network RT @Reloaded_Kore: CNN Gives Total Pass to 6 Year-Old Who Asks About Drinking Soap to Kill #Coronavirus on Sesame Street Town Hall. #Corona… 30 minutes ago

Reloaded_Kore

The Kore: Reloaded 🗞️ 🇺🇸🌍🇳🇬 🇨🇬 🗽⚖️ CNN Gives Total Pass to 6 Year-Old Who Asks About Drinking Soap to Kill #Coronavirus on Sesame Street Town Hall.… https://t.co/CKZ8weSEh0 31 minutes ago

mikeonthemarne

Mikeonthemarne #FBPE🎪 #RevokeA50 #DeniedMyVote RT @StephenGlahn: >@tommyxtopher suggests @CNN should have challenged the motives of a 6-yr old 4 asking about swallowing soap a day after… 3 hours ago

StephenGlahn

Geo Steve >@tommyxtopher suggests @CNN should have challenged the motives of a 6-yr old 4 asking about swallowing soap a day… https://t.co/GYoMdUbBU7 3 hours ago

ribbone9

streetmedic RT @tommyxtopher: CNN Gives Total Pass to 6 Year-Old Who Asks About Drinking Soap to Kill Coronavirus on Sesame Street Town Hall https://t.… 6 hours ago

tommyxtopher

Tommy X-TrumpIsARacist-opher CNN Gives Total Pass to 6 Year-Old Who Asks About Drinking Soap to Kill Coronavirus on Sesame Street Town Hall… https://t.co/d9e61hxeMl 6 hours ago

judy060709

judy CNN Gives Total Pass to 6 Year-Old Who Asks About Drinking Soap to Kill Coronavirus on Sesame Street Town Hall… https://t.co/CMTvsJWJeF 7 hours ago

dailyrotation

Daily Rotation This article makes me question Mediaite as a serious journalistic enterprise. @danabrams CNN Gives Total Pass to 6… https://t.co/hoY4X9LUNo 7 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.