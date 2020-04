Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

Chrissy Teigen is showing off her super hot bod! The 34-year-old Chrissy’s Court host took to her Instagram Story on Saturday (April 25) to share a rare “thirst trap.” PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Chrissy Teigen In the videos, Chrissy shows off some major cleavage while posing in a plunging, black bathing suit. [...] 👓 View full article