You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Ana de Armas, Ben Affleck Instagram Official



(CNN) Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck made their affectionate debut on Instagram. The actress, 32, posted photos of her hugged up with the 47-year-old actor in honor of her birthday on her verified.. Credit: Wochit Tech Duration: 00:32 Published 7 hours ago Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas go Instagram official



Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas have made their relationship Instagram official. Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 00:40 Published 15 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Ana de Armas Goes for a Solo Walk with Her Cute Pup Elvis Ana de Armas wears a beige-colored outfit while stepping out for a morning walk with her dog Elvis on Friday (April 24) in Venice, Calif. The 31-year-old Knives...

Just Jared 1 week ago



Ben Affleck Takes His & Ana de Armas' Dogs for a Solo Walk Ben Affleck wears a face mask while going for a walk with the dogs on Wednesday afternoon (April 22) in Venice, Calif. The two-time Oscar-winning actor and...

Just Jared 1 week ago





Tweets about this