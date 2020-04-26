Global  

Donald Trump Says He’s Ditching Daily Coronavirus Task Force Briefings After 50 Cent + Media Roasts Him: “Not Worth The Time + Effort”

SOHH Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
President Donald Trump is not feeling the love – at all. The head of state has announced he's officially fading to black from his daily coronavirus task force briefings as a result of getting flamed by both social media and news publications. Donald Trump Drops The Mic Trump went to his old reliable Twitter Saturday […]

News video: Trump touts success of 'aggressive' coronavirus strategy

Trump touts success of 'aggressive' coronavirus strategy 00:55

 President Trump has hailed the US for its 'aggressive' pandemic strategy in the shortest daily coronavirus task force briefing yet. For the first time, the president cut off his daily briefing without taking any questions from reporters. The president was angry after a day of punishing headlines on...

