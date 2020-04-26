Dakota Johnson & Chris Martin Go Grocery Shopping in Malibu Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin are stocking up. The 30-year-old actress and the 43-year-old Coldplay singer stopped by a local grocery store to load up on supplies on Saturday afternoon (April 25) in Malibu, Calif. PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson Chris was spotted loading the groceries into Dakota‘s vintage car before [...] 👓 View full article

