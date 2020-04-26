Global  

Brad Pitt Portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci in 'Saturday Night Live' At Home Cold Open - Watch!

Just Jared Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Dr. Anthony Fauci must be so happy! After Dr. Fauci said he wants Brad Pitt to portray him on Saturday Night Live, the 56-year-old actor played the doctor while opening SNL: At Home Edition on Saturday (April 25). During the cold open, Brad as Fauci addressed President Trump‘s misinformation, including saying that they’ll be a [...]
