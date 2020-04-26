Brad Pitt Portrays Dr. Anthony Fauci in 'Saturday Night Live' At Home Cold Open - Watch! Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Dr. Anthony Fauci must be so happy! After Dr. Fauci said he wants Brad Pitt to portray him on Saturday Night Live, the 56-year-old actor played the doctor while opening SNL: At Home Edition on Saturday (April 25). During the cold open, Brad as Fauci addressed President Trump‘s misinformation, including saying that they’ll be a [...] 👓 View full article

