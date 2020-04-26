Global  

Watch: SNL Cold Open Features Brad Pitt as Dr. Fauci Roasting Trump

Mediaite Sunday, 26 April 2020
Saturday Night Live’s cold open featured Brad Pitt playing Dr. Anthony Fauci while mocking President Donald Trump for his response to the Covid-19 pandemic. “Good evening. I’m Dr. Anthony Fauci,” Pitt said wearing a white wig and glasses. “First, I’d like to thank all the older women in America who have sent me supportive, inspiring, […]
