Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > See photo: Randeep Hooda shares glimpse from 'Extraction' saying 'Don't step out' amid lockdown

See photo: Randeep Hooda shares glimpse from 'Extraction' saying 'Don't step out' amid lockdown

Mid-Day Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Actor Randeep Hooda on Saturday shared a glimpse from his Hollywood debut in the upcoming Netflix film 'Extraction' with a safety slogan 'Don't step out' amid lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The 43-year-old actor took to Instagram and shared a glimpse from the film where Hooda is seen in commando mode to save a boy...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: FanReviews - Published
News video: Extraction on Netflix - Shot By Shot

Extraction on Netflix - Shot By Shot 05:35

 It's time to go behind the scenes of the Netflix movie Extraction starring Chris Hemsworth, David Harbour, Manoj Bajpayee, Marc Donato, Fay Masterson, Randeep Hooda, Pankaj Tripathi and Derek Luke! Release Date: April 24, 2020 on Netflix Extraction (previously known as Dhaka) is an action...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TPINewz

ThePrevalentIndia Randeep Hooda Shares Glimpse From ‘Extraction’ Saying ‘Don’t Step Out’ Amid Lockdown Read Here:… https://t.co/ZQxIhKTUSw 13 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.