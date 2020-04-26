Global  

Salman Khan extends Ramzan wishes, advises fans to stay home during lockdown

Mid-Day Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Superstar Salman Khan on Saturday extended wishes to the people as the holy month of Ramzan commenced today. The 'Bharat' star took to Twitter and while he wished people on the auspicious occasion, he also advised them to stay at home and wrote: "Ramadan Mubarak to all... Stay home stay safe!" The 54-year-old actor also condemned...
