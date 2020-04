The Indy Film Club: How Blow Out proves that film can't show us the truth Friday, 24 April 2020 ( 4 days ago )

Jean-Luc Godard may have labelled cinema as 'truth at 24 frames per second', but Brian De Palma used his 1981 psychological thriller as the perfect counterargument, writes Clarisse Loughrey 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Corey Feldman Says His Life Is in Danger Due to New Documentary



Corey Feldman Says His Life Is in Danger Due to New Documentary The actor is currently promoting 'My Truth: The Rape of 2 Coreys.' According to 'Page Six,' Feldman arrived at 'The Wendy Williams.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:15 Published on March 4, 2020 You Might Like

Tweets about this