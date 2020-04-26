Global  

Tom Cruise's Mission: Impossible sequels get new release dates

Mid-Day Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
The theatrical release of the much anticipated two chapters in actor Tom Cruise's action franchise - 'Mission: Impossible 7' and 'Mission: Impossible 8' - has been delayed by Paramount pictures due to COVID-19 crisis. The seventh sequel of the franchise was initially set to hit the theatres on July 23 this year which will now...
