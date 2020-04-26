Chris Hemsworth recalls meeting Brad Pitt at premiere of 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Australian actor Chris Hemsworth shared the details on a very relatable first introduction. According to Fox News, the 36-year-old actor told People magazine about meeting actor Brad Pitt at the star's premiere for his 2019 film, 'Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood'. As per the outlet, Hemsworth was a little starstruck by Pitt ...

