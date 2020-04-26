Global  

Malayalam actor Ravi Vallathol passes away at 67

Mid-Day Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
It's an indeed sad and almost devastating day for all the fans of Malayalam actor Ravi Vallathol, who passed away at the age of 67 due to age-related ailments in Thiruvananthapuram. There came a time when he had to stop working in films and television due to his deteriorating health conditions.

The actor is survived by his...
