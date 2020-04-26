Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Fans celebrate 1 year of Avengers: Endgame

Fans celebrate 1 year of Avengers: Endgame

IndiaTimes Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Last year this day, Marvel released the much-awaited film ‘Avengers: Endgame’ and fans went gaga over it. For the last time, it showed all the Avengers coming together and it left everyone quite emotional. As soon the film hit the theatres, in no time, it started receiving rave reviews from the fans and critics.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.