Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 7 years of Aashiqui 2: How Shraddha Kapoor became an overnight star and has been unstoppable ever since!

7 years of Aashiqui 2: How Shraddha Kapoor became an overnight star and has been unstoppable ever since!

Mid-Day Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
It has been seven years since Mohit Suri's Aashiqui 2, starring Aditya Roy Kapur and Shraddha Kapoor came out. It made the actress an overnight star and sensation, and her character, Aarohi, still continues to be remembered for her piquancy and innocence, and of course, singing.

Every year, the actress does something special...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TellyGlamour_

Telly Glamour Aashiqui 2 completes 7 years: Overwhelmed with joy, Shraddha Kapoor writes a heartfelt note thanking everyone https://t.co/cvokQRNyaZ 8 minutes ago

FGMovieNews

FG Movie News Aashiqui 2 completes 7 years: Overwhelmed with joy, Shraddha Kapoor writes a heartfelt note thanking everyone https://t.co/4UBrPs1Z9n 14 minutes ago

FGCelebNews

FG Celeb News Aashiqui 2 completes 7 years: Overwhelmed with joy, Shraddha Kapoor writes a heartfelt note thanking everyone https://t.co/iYdfDCg2Jq 17 minutes ago

FilmyGlamour

Filmy Glamour Aashiqui 2 completes 7 years: Overwhelmed with joy, ShraddhaKapoor writes a heartfelt note thanking everyone.… https://t.co/m5lW1G7SDe 20 minutes ago

ktnewslive

ktnewslive Shraddha Kapoor Celebrates 7 Years of Aashiqui 2, Calls it ‘Gift of a Lifetime’ https://t.co/TuPoPrTJEE https://t.co/Bu7fJUDv9a 28 minutes ago

Aryansingh_71

Aryan Singh RT @goutamchin2: Marking 7 successful years of Aashiqui 2 here`s how Shraddha Kapoor has been unstoppable ever since https://t.co/Ihw9rFRRA… 57 minutes ago

Aryansingh_71

Aryan Singh RT @Miltonnewsdail1: “I Am The Luckiest Girl In The Universe”: Shraddha Kapoor Celebrates 7 Years Of Aashiqui 2 https://t.co/B8fQpgg90q htt… 57 minutes ago

Adityaroykworld

Aditya Roy Kapur FC ❤ RT @latestly: .@mohit11481 shares BTS pictures with #AdityaRoyKapur and @ShraddhaKapoor to celebrate #7YearsOfAashiqui2 https://t.co/smaM… 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.