“Homeland” star Claire Danes

CBS News Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
As a teenager Claire Danes expressed her ambition in life as being “a sane person … who acts.” The star of “Homeland” (now concluding its eighth and final season) and a three-time Emmy-winner, Danes talks with correspondent Holly Williams about her portrayal of CIA officer Carrie Mathison, and the blockbuster film role she doesn’t regret turning down.
Credit: CBS2 LA - Published
News video: Costa Ronin On Showtime's

Costa Ronin On Showtime's "Homeland," "The Americans" & "Once Upon A Time In Hollywood" 09:19

 The actor talks with CBS Local's DJ Sixsmith about working with Claire Danes and Mandy Patinkin on "Homeland," how "The Americans" changed television, and what he'll always remember about working with Quentin Tarrantino.

