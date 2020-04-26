Julie Andrews on her book podcast

Global  

CBS News Sunday, 26 April 2020
“It’s like a very surreal science fiction movie in a way,” says Dame Julie Andrews of the current pandemic. But this week the actress who has co-authored dozens of children’s books with her daughter, Emma Walton Hamilton, debuts a comforting new children’s book podcast, “Julie's Library.” Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with Andrews and Hamilton about their series, in which families can hear favorite stories read in a very familiar voice.
