Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Kartik-Sara all smiles in this throwback pic

Kartik-Sara all smiles in this throwback pic

IndiaTimes Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
​Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's film 'Love Aaj Kal' which was helmed by Imtiaz Ali might have failed to impress the audience and the critics but the duo are surely one of the most popular stars on social media.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Sahra4521

Sahra452 RT @filmindia_indo: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are all smiles in this unseen throwback picture from the sets of 'Love Aaj Kal' https:/… 1 hour ago

xyxgx2

SARTIK_ RT @pinkvilla: #KartikAaryan and #SaraAliKhan are all smiles in this BTS picture from the sets of #LoveAajKal https://t.co/UUGMmC2DCj 3 hours ago

dumasiam

MG Dumasia Kartik-Sara all smiles in this throwback pic https://t.co/pCyYvsTtiw https://t.co/wUeUb8mRtC 4 hours ago

filmindia_indo

Bollywood Indonesia Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are all smiles in this unseen throwback picture from the sets of 'Love Aaj Kal' https://t.co/XPAEwF3rD7 4 hours ago

Sahra4521

Sahra452 RT @StyleUpNow2017: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are all smiles in this BTS picture from the sets of Love Aaj Kal - https://t.co/TO6JI7N… 7 hours ago

StyleUpNow2017

Styleupnow Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are all smiles in this BTS picture from the sets of Love Aaj Kal -… https://t.co/NplcNUVyVi 8 hours ago

pinkvilla

Pinkvilla #KartikAaryan and #SaraAliKhan are all smiles in this BTS picture from the sets of #LoveAajKal https://t.co/UUGMmC2DCj 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.