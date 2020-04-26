Kartik-Sara all smiles in this throwback pic Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

​Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan's film 'Love Aaj Kal' which was helmed by Imtiaz Ali might have failed to impress the audience and the critics but the duo are surely one of the most popular stars on social media. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Sahra452 RT @filmindia_indo: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are all smiles in this unseen throwback picture from the sets of 'Love Aaj Kal' https:/… 1 hour ago SARTIK_ RT @pinkvilla: #KartikAaryan and #SaraAliKhan are all smiles in this BTS picture from the sets of #LoveAajKal https://t.co/UUGMmC2DCj 3 hours ago MG Dumasia Kartik-Sara all smiles in this throwback pic https://t.co/pCyYvsTtiw https://t.co/wUeUb8mRtC 4 hours ago Bollywood Indonesia Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are all smiles in this unseen throwback picture from the sets of 'Love Aaj Kal' https://t.co/XPAEwF3rD7 4 hours ago Sahra452 RT @StyleUpNow2017: Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are all smiles in this BTS picture from the sets of Love Aaj Kal - https://t.co/TO6JI7N… 7 hours ago Styleupnow Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan are all smiles in this BTS picture from the sets of Love Aaj Kal -… https://t.co/NplcNUVyVi 8 hours ago Pinkvilla #KartikAaryan and #SaraAliKhan are all smiles in this BTS picture from the sets of #LoveAajKal https://t.co/UUGMmC2DCj 8 hours ago