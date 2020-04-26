Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Tom Hanks jokes about the name he would give coronavirus vaccine

Tom Hanks jokes about the name he would give coronavirus vaccine

FOXNews.com Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Ever the funnyman, Tom Hanks has an idea for what to coronavirus vaccine should be called.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published
News video: Tom Hanks gifts typewriter to bullied boy named Corona

Tom Hanks gifts typewriter to bullied boy named Corona 00:49

 Tom Hanks has helped to put a smile on the face of a bullied Australian boy named Corona by gifting him with a retro typewriter from his own collection.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

VeldaMcConnell2

Velda J McConnell RT @JoinPatriotify: Tom Hanks jokes about the name he would give coronavirus vaccine | Fox News https://t.co/zhmakoesXH 2 minutes ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Tom Hanks jokes about the name he would give coronavirus vaccine https://t.co/jezqtnyGfC https://t.co/8ZdEzFgbxM 4 minutes ago

JoinPatriotify

Patriotify: The social network built by America. Tom Hanks jokes about the name he would give coronavirus vaccine | Fox News https://t.co/zhmakoesXH 9 minutes ago

CDigests

Citi-Digests "Tom Hanks jokes about the name he would give coronavirus vaccine" via FOX NEWS https://t.co/cHB4zNHK5Q https://t.co/bg0rMPpy14 11 minutes ago

dcrwdaddy

David Alan Crawford Tom Hanks jokes about the name he would give coronavirus vaccine ⁦@FoxNews#nateday I honestly don’t think too m… https://t.co/82T6XQdbn7 22 minutes ago

APZNEWS

APZNEWS Tom Hanks jokes about the name he would give coronavirus vaccine https://t.co/LIyIdqAMwr https://t.co/DBBvwkxfAS 24 minutes ago

JoJo4Fitness3

Joseph Ball Tom Hanks jokes about the name he would give coronavirus vaccine https://t.co/Eads6Nn9IE 25 minutes ago

PopCulture

PopCulture.com Tom Hanks Helping to Develop COVID-19 Treatment After Diagnosis, Jokes About Perfect Name https://t.co/9snYZzx0xJ https://t.co/9v6alR7a4F 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.