Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Divorce After 10 Years Together

E! Online Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
A Hollywood breakup no one ever expect. Kristin Cavallari took to Instagram on Sunday morning to share the sad news that she and Jay Cutler have decided to divorce. The two have been...
TheBearsReport

The Bears Report RT @patrickfinley: Jay and Kristin getting divorced https://t.co/P10OLE38d8 5 seconds ago

AlyssaBarbieri

Alyssa Barbieri Say it ain't so! Former Bears QB Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari are getting a divorce https://t.co/3CsWngh5UP 6 seconds ago

Wolviesix

Lorenzo Caremi RT @enews: Kristin Cavallari announced that her and Jay Cutler are getting a divorce. "With great sadness, after 10 years together we have… 7 seconds ago

TheBearsWire

BearsWire Say it ain't so! Former Bears QB Jay Cutler, Kristin Cavallari are getting a divorce https://t.co/Jem6DJVmWQ 7 seconds ago

MoreMusicMoreMo

MoreMusicMoreMoney RT @TMZ: Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Announce Divorce https://t.co/zMSx2vZ43I 8 seconds ago

AuthorityDude

Authority Dude RT @fox32news: Kristin Cavallari announces divorce with former Bears star Jay Cutler https://t.co/EPqjQZNdCB https://t.co/zcuwImM62r 15 seconds ago

trulyyrocio

bebesita RT @chloeg_13: The biggest casualty of Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler’s divorce is no more Jay content on the reality show https://t.co/n… 18 seconds ago

nozierosie

rosie me: "omg! Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are getting a divorce!" nick: " who????" 24 seconds ago

