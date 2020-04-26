Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > 'God Friended Me' Series Finale, 'When Calls The Heart', 'A Dog's Journey' & More Things To Watch Sunday, April 26

'God Friended Me' Series Finale, 'When Calls The Heart', 'A Dog's Journey' & More Things To Watch Sunday, April 26

Just Jared Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Sunday, April 26 is full of so many great things to watch on television. We have a big series finale with CBS’s God Friended Me, plus new episodes of Killing Eve and When Calls The Heart to watch as well. A Dog’s Journey is leading the list of great movies to watch, too. If you [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

kristindekorte

Kristin 'God Friended Me': Why Did CBS Cancel the Series and When Will It End? https://t.co/18aKLNHRpC 28 minutes ago

jmmerklin

Julie Merklin RT @leafy_green7: Bad move @CBS. Sometimes it's good to be the unpopular lead than the well-known follower of common tv scripts. 18-49 yea… 53 minutes ago

humelton

hunter mom and i have been mocking god friended me, a show neither of us have ever watched, for over a month. when i told… https://t.co/G1qtQ6AImb 1 hour ago

leafy_green7

PeacePilgrim Bad move @CBS. Sometimes it's good to be the unpopular lead than the well-known follower of common tv scripts. 18-… https://t.co/Oaoiv5GyGf 1 hour ago

ToddLotz

Todd Lotz Hate when a favorite show is cancelled and you find out a week prior to the series finale. My luck with the show God Friended Me. Bumming. 2 hours ago

MeintheMist

Marie in the Mist 'God Friended Me' Series Finale, 'When Calls The Heart', 'A Dog's Journey' & More Things To Watch Sunday, April 26 https://t.co/ZVfdU8SSLW 7 hours ago

KatyP3rryNews

Katy Perry News 'God Friended Me' Series Finale, 'When Calls The Heart', 'A Dog's Journey' & More Things To Watch Sunday, April 26 https://t.co/RYeQnuLOZA 9 hours ago

kathleenphowell

Kathleen Howell 'God Friended Me': Why Did CBS Cancel the Series and When Will It End? https://t.co/1HY4WGlRcN 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.