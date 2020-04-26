Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > Entertainment News > Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Go on a Bike Ride With Her Dad Arnold After Revealing Pregnancy News!

Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Go on a Bike Ride With Her Dad Arnold After Revealing Pregnancy News!

Just Jared Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are staying fit after revealing their big news. The couple was spotted on a leisurely bike ride along with Katherine‘s dad Arnold Schwarzenegger on Sunday morning (April 26) in Santa Monica, Calif. following the big reveal that they’re expecting their first child together one day before. PHOTOS: Check out the [...]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Katherine Schwarzenegger: Constant communication is key in a marriage

Katherine Schwarzenegger: Constant communication is key in a marriage 01:03

 Katherine Schwarzenegger says "constant" communication is key in her marriage to Chris Pratt.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ThePortalFans

Fan Portal Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s Baby Bump Debuted As She Biked Before Her Pregnancy Was Revealed https://t.co/us9qBZL1HP https://t.co/OOR7QktIT0 12 seconds ago

CA22913786

TiredAsAMother A baby is on the way for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger 💕 https://t.co/cfhYchJ6CZ # via @mn898coolieo 2 minutes ago

NadiaC0le

Nadia Cole Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Expecting Their First Baby Together https://t.co/msNqbJeTRM https://t.co/xH1LxojdvK 3 minutes ago

celebsgist

Celebsgist Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting First Child Together https://t.co/KMvSOCI8q2 8 minutes ago

925theBreeze

92.5 The Breeze Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting First Child Together https://t.co/Cprb7k6FUE 9 minutes ago

DabinchiGlobal

DA'BINCHI GLOBAL ENT Katherine Schwarzenegger shows off her ‘bump’ as it’s revealed she is ‘expecting first child’ with husband Chris Pr… https://t.co/EyGCnEmwKH 9 minutes ago

_rachelkaye_

Rachel Katherine Schwarzenegger is pregnant. Yeeey. Imagine being Chris Pratt’s child 🙃. #chrispratt… https://t.co/hY5n9vZDe2 12 minutes ago

1031KCDA

1031 KCDA Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting First Child Together https://t.co/KN6iuCk0ka https://t.co/cIDYVlc0SU 13 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.