Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Go on a Bike Ride With Her Dad Arnold After Revealing Pregnancy News!

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are staying fit after revealing their big news. The couple was spotted on a leisurely bike ride along with Katherine‘s dad Arnold Schwarzenegger on Sunday morning (April 26) in Santa Monica, Calif. following the big reveal that they’re expecting their first child together one day before. PHOTOS: Check out the [...]

You Might Like

Tweets about this Fan Portal Katherine Schwarzenegger‘s Baby Bump Debuted As She Biked Before Her Pregnancy Was Revealed https://t.co/us9qBZL1HP https://t.co/OOR7QktIT0 12 seconds ago TiredAsAMother A baby is on the way for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger 💕 https://t.co/cfhYchJ6CZ # via @mn898coolieo 2 minutes ago Nadia Cole Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger Are Expecting Their First Baby Together https://t.co/msNqbJeTRM https://t.co/xH1LxojdvK 3 minutes ago Celebsgist Chris Pratt, Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting First Child Together https://t.co/KMvSOCI8q2 8 minutes ago 92.5 The Breeze Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting First Child Together https://t.co/Cprb7k6FUE 9 minutes ago DA'BINCHI GLOBAL ENT Katherine Schwarzenegger shows off her ‘bump’ as it’s revealed she is ‘expecting first child’ with husband Chris Pr… https://t.co/EyGCnEmwKH 9 minutes ago Rachel Katherine Schwarzenegger is pregnant. Yeeey. Imagine being Chris Pratt’s child 🙃. #chrispratt… https://t.co/hY5n9vZDe2 12 minutes ago 1031 KCDA Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Expecting First Child Together https://t.co/KN6iuCk0ka https://t.co/cIDYVlc0SU 13 minutes ago