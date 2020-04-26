Global  

Ryan Reynolds Jokes That He Has a New Form of Birth Control for Blake Lively

Just Jared Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are trolling each other on their Instagram Stories! It all started when the 32-year-old actress posted a photo of her 43-year-old husband’s new hair, saying, “I dare you to forget this every time you see him for the rest of eternity.” The photo shows Ryan with a teeny tiny ponytail. [...]
