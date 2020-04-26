Global  

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Divorcing After 10 Years Together: Look Back at Their Cutest Quotes

E! Online Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
It's over for Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler. The 33-year-old reality TV star and the 36-year-old retired football player are calling it quits after 10 years together. The duo...
jacorian7

Jacorian 🙂 RT @pboeckner: Everyone on twitter who is sad about Jay Cutler and Kristin Cavallari divorcing never watched #TheHills and it shows. https:… 9 seconds ago

CarmelCarrillo

Carmél Carrillo Reality TV’s Kristin Cavallari and former Chicago Bear QB Jay Cutler Announce Divorce https://t.co/PCXnZ7fWqr 2 minutes ago

krystalsayss

Krystal ✌️ Not surprised about Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler divorcing. Sis heard rumors that Jay & her best friend were Fool… https://t.co/81v2Awzkb2 4 minutes ago

sweetaidpapi

1993 X-PHILE 👽 RT @Complex: Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are divorcing. https://t.co/i49nnveBIG https://t.co/Ty7YEvPM3J 6 minutes ago

DjDroidTouch

DjDroidTouch RT @TMZ: Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Announce Divorce https://t.co/zMSx2vZ43I 9 minutes ago

_jra5

j o r d y n ⭐️ How are Kristin cavallari and jay cutler divorcing when they just spent a month quarantined in the Bahamas together 9 minutes ago

naijaparrotng

NaijaParrot Reality star, Kristin Cavallari announces she’s divorcing from husband, Jay Cutler, after 10 years together… https://t.co/gbdKr5b9mA 9 minutes ago

AshleyPiburn

A.R.P. Jay Cutler is a huge douchebag so is anyone really surprised Kristin Cavallari is divorcing his ass? Never should h… https://t.co/eEQGBKN6SG 12 minutes ago

