Tom Cotton Proposes Banning Chinese Students From Studying Science in the U.S. Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 3 hours ago )

Senator *Tom Cotton* (R-AR) said Chinese students should not be allowed to study science in the United States as punishment for their country's theft of American intellectual property over the years. 👓 View full article

