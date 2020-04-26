All the Signs Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Were Headed for a Divorce Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

It was an announcement no one saw coming. On Sunday, Kristin Cavallari shared the shocking news that she and Jay Cutler decided to divorce. As fans of the two know, they have been... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this Dev RT @enews: All the Signs Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Were Headed for a Divorce https://t.co/apb8FMsYb4 2 minutes ago Acceso Total Arizona All the Signs Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Were Headed for a Divorce https://t.co/gDhV4TmgG2 https://t.co/001UJP5aV3 16 minutes ago kbcchanneltv All the Signs Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Were Headed for a Split https://t.co/utODYTqR47 20 minutes ago E! News All the Signs Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Were Headed for a Divorce https://t.co/apb8FMsYb4 53 minutes ago