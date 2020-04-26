Global  

Lil Baby Reveals Old Concert Pay Slips Showing He Performed For $2,500 To $5,000 Per Show: “We Done Came A Long Way Quick”Atlanta rap star Lil Baby has never stopped grinding. The Southern rapper recently went online to reflect on his journey to the top while also taking time to thank fans for rocking with him before blowing up. Baby Steps To Success This weekend, Baby shared an old pay slip from when he banked just a […]

