Mickey Rourke Movie Continued To Film in Latvia Under Strict Conditions During Pandemic Sunday, 26 April 2020 ( 15 hours ago )

Mickey Rourke has wrapped up production on his upcoming horror movie that was filming in Latvia. The flick, called Warhunt, was one of the only things still in production amid the coronavirus pandemic. However, production was under strict conditions. Variety reports that conditions included “having to don face masks and gloves, having their temperature taken [...] 👓 View full article

