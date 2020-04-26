Global  

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson Donating Blood for Coronavirus 'Hank-ccine' Research

E! Online Sunday, 26 April 2020 ()
Following their battle with COVID-19, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are donating their blood and plasma after receiving confirmation that they carry antibodies for the novel coronavirus. As...
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson will donate blood to help find a coronavirus vaccine

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson will donate blood to help find a coronavirus vaccine 00:35

 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson will donate blood to help find a coronavirus vaccine after contracting the virus earlier this month.

