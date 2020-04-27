Despite the coronavirus pandemic, this year's draft dwarfed last year's 6.2 million viewers.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Carolyn C Record 8.4 million viewers watch NFL draft across 3 days https://t.co/Wc6JNyCAlN https://t.co/njQX4jikok 2 minutes ago elementarty The NFL Draft Drew A Record 55 Million Viewers Over The Weekend - We are now over a month into there being no live… https://t.co/OwD1c5h1Yc 5 hours ago Connie Carberg RT @8NewsNow: RECORD-HIGH VIEWERSHIP: The opening night of the 2020 NFL Draft drew an average of 15.6 million viewers across its broadcaste… 23 hours ago 8 News NOW RECORD-HIGH VIEWERSHIP: The opening night of the 2020 NFL Draft drew an average of 15.6 million viewers across its… https://t.co/jcv8aaX32w 1 day ago Bob Clark 2020 NFL Draft Demolishes Previous Record With 15.6 Million Viewers Tuning In To Watch https://t.co/5UW6xCG71x via @DailySnark 2 days ago Nicole Curtin RT @SInow: The NFL draft had a record-setting night when an average audience of 15.6 million viewers tuned in to watch the first round http… 2 days ago A.C. RT @NFL_Memes: REPORT: The 2020 NFL Draft DEMOLISHED previous record with 15.6 million viewers tuning to watch. https://t.co/UEnhC3zGQF 2 days ago Ron Thornton RT @DailyMail: NFL Draft ratings jump 37 percent as a record 15.6 million viewers watch the virtual first round amid pandemic https://t.co/… 2 days ago