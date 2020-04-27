Global  

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger expecting their first child soon

Mid-Day Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Actor Chris Pratt and his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger Pratt are expecting their first baby together. The two had exchanged vows on June 8 last year and now they are gearing up for the next chapter in their lives, sources told people.com.

The baby on the way will be Katherine's first child while Pratt already has a son Jack,...
Credit: Bang Media World - Published
News video: Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger expecting first child?

Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger expecting first child? 00:52

 Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger are reportedly expecting their first child.

