Mark Ruffalo gets nostalgic as Avengers Endgame clocks one year Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Sharing a throwback picture from the purple carpet premiere of 'Avengers Endgame,' actor Mark Ruffalo on Sunday said that he is feeling nostalgic as the film completed its first anniversary.



The actor took to Instagram to reminisce about the film and posted a picture of himself and a group picture of the cast of the film from... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this HyderabadTalks Mark Ruffalo gets nostalgic as Avengers Endgame clocks one year https://t.co/xDJOd1jdhX 8 hours ago Devdiscourse Mark Ruffalo gets nostalgic as 'Avengers Endgame' clocks one year https://t.co/VVY0Zp8nvI 9 hours ago 106.1 BLI 2000's RomCom 13 Going On 30 turns 16 TODAY! See Mark Ruffalo's sweet tribute and what movie prop he misses the mos… https://t.co/wRzb73sysh 3 days ago