COVID-19: Vidya Balan raises over 2,500 PPE kits for doctors amid the pandemic

Mid-Day Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Bollywood actress Vidya Balan is elated as she's raised over 2,500 PPE kits for doctors and Rs 16 lakhs for those who are battling at the frontline to keep everyone safe from COVID-19 pandemic.

Vidya had also collaborated with celebrity shout-out platform Tring, along with Manish Mundra of Drishyam Films and photographer cum...
