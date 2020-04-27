Global  

Tom Hanks, Rita Wilson offer blood to help develop vaccine for Coronavirus

Mid-Day Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Covid-19 survivors Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson have offered their blood to help develop a vaccine for coronavirus. In early March, the couple had tested positive for Covid-19 while in Australia. They returned home to Los Angeles at the end of March after recovering.

Hanks said on a podcast last week that he and Wilson...
Credit: Bang Media - Published
News video: Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson will donate blood to help find a coronavirus vaccine

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson will donate blood to help find a coronavirus vaccine 00:35

 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson will donate blood to help find a coronavirus vaccine after contracting the virus earlier this month.

