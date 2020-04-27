Global  

Kevin Parker Played a ‘Slow Rush’ Song For ‘Home Front’ Virtual Concert: Watch

Billboard.com Monday, 27 April 2020 ()
Parker joined in the Music From The Home Front virtual concert, along with 50-plus other stars from Australia and New Zealand.
