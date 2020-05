Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Actor Lakshay Khurana says that he is a "shy guy" in real life and is not like his character in the TV show "Naagin Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel".



"In real life I'm very shy. I am not the one who flirts with girls. I'm totally opposite of what I play on screen. Hardik (his character) is a guy who can date many girls at one time.... 👓 View full article