Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Popular K-Pop band BLACKPINK member Lisa has been accused of plagiarising choreography of a black choreographer named Cierra Nichols.



Lisa posted a video of her performing a dance style to the number "Mushroom Chocolate" before Nichols accused her of stealing her choreography, reports aceshowbiz.com.



In the K-pop star's... 👓 View full article