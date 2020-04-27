'Aashiqui 2' is gift of a lifetime, says Shraddha Kapoor as film clocks 7 years Monday, 27 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

'Aashiqui 2' narrates the story of a failing singer Rahul (Aditya Roy Kapur), how he falls in love with Aarohi (Shraddha), a woman who sings in a bar. He helps her in becoming a famous singer while he goes on a self-destructive mode. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this